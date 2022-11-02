Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Luminous Design's profile
Everyday treasures
Luminous Design
Behance.net
branding Food ILLUSTRATION logo Packaging delicatessen store graphic design Signage typography
Branding ___ 2022
Madonna ©

Everyday treasures

We were asked to design the visual identity for a new culinary multiplex in the northern suburbs of Athens with contemporary aesthetics and an authentic Tuscan aura, placing it beyond the culture of an everyday supermarket.

Following its gourmet, sophisticated nature, we developed the name “Madonna”. A name referring to the 'trifola d'Alba Madonna' white truffle, a rare, almost sacred, high-quality delicacy of the Italian North, but also a reference to Troufa Bread & Chocolate its “sibling” bakery that stands right next to it ("troufa" stands for truffle in Greek). Responding to the concept of a premium marketplace and given the superior quality of the products offered we created the tagline "uppermarket".

The representation of a truffle hunter on the logotype system continues the naming storytelling acting as a necessary metaphor for the brand story, i.e. the careful selection of culinary treasures offered by Madonna while the typographic system is a straight reference to the typography that can be found in old grocery stores.

We also designed the exterior signage of the store, alongside the directional system for the interior, consisting of autonomous and different interest spaces. Combining illustrations, ideas, and words we created a visual system that adapts to each segment's packages communicating the brand’s values.​​​​​​​

Athens _______ Greece
branding Food ILLUSTRATION logo Packaging delicatessen store graphic design Signage typography
branding Food ILLUSTRATION logo Packaging delicatessen store graphic design Signage typography
branding Food ILLUSTRATION logo Packaging delicatessen store graphic design Signage typography
branding Food ILLUSTRATION logo Packaging delicatessen store graphic design Signage typography
branding Food ILLUSTRATION logo Packaging delicatessen store graphic design Signage typography
branding Food ILLUSTRATION logo Packaging delicatessen store graphic design Signage typography
branding Food ILLUSTRATION logo Packaging delicatessen store graphic design Signage typography
branding Food ILLUSTRATION logo Packaging delicatessen store graphic design Signage typography
Image may contain: screenshot
branding Food ILLUSTRATION logo Packaging delicatessen store graphic design Signage typography
branding Food ILLUSTRATION logo Packaging delicatessen store graphic design Signage typography
branding Food ILLUSTRATION logo Packaging delicatessen store graphic design Signage typography
branding Food ILLUSTRATION logo Packaging delicatessen store graphic design Signage typography
branding Food ILLUSTRATION logo Packaging delicatessen store graphic design Signage typography
branding Food ILLUSTRATION logo Packaging delicatessen store graphic design Signage typography
branding Food ILLUSTRATION logo Packaging delicatessen store graphic design Signage typography
branding Food ILLUSTRATION logo Packaging delicatessen store graphic design Signage typography
branding Food ILLUSTRATION logo Packaging delicatessen store graphic design Signage typography
branding Food ILLUSTRATION logo Packaging delicatessen store graphic design Signage typography
branding Food ILLUSTRATION logo Packaging delicatessen store graphic design Signage typography
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: handwriting and drawing
branding Food ILLUSTRATION logo Packaging delicatessen store graphic design Signage typography
branding Food ILLUSTRATION logo Packaging delicatessen store graphic design Signage typography
branding Food ILLUSTRATION logo Packaging delicatessen store graphic design Signage typography
branding Food ILLUSTRATION logo Packaging delicatessen store graphic design Signage typography
branding Food ILLUSTRATION logo Packaging delicatessen store graphic design Signage typography
Image may contain: building
Image may contain: sign
branding Food ILLUSTRATION logo Packaging delicatessen store graphic design Signage typography
Image may contain: indoor and ceiling
Image may contain: sign
branding Food ILLUSTRATION logo Packaging delicatessen store graphic design Signage typography
branding Food ILLUSTRATION logo Packaging delicatessen store graphic design Signage typography
branding Food ILLUSTRATION logo Packaging delicatessen store graphic design Signage typography
branding Food ILLUSTRATION logo Packaging delicatessen store graphic design Signage typography
branding Food ILLUSTRATION logo Packaging delicatessen store graphic design Signage typography
branding Food ILLUSTRATION logo Packaging delicatessen store graphic design Signage typography
Everyday treasures
124
563
18
Published:
Luminous Design's profile
Luminous Design

Owner

Luminous Design's profile
Luminous Design
Athens, Greece

Everyday treasures

124
563
18
Published:

Creative Fields