王者荣耀｜七周年庆鬼谷子皮肤H5插画
王者荣耀｜七周年庆鬼谷子皮肤H5插画

Creative Planning & Supervision: King of Glory
Brand: King of Glory
Produced : 肆野 STUDIO
Agency :  BlueFocus
VFX Development:  坏打印机 STUDIO
Art Director: Jaspershaw
Illustration: Jaspershaw  lulu


I received an invitation in August. I am honored to make H5 art for the third time for the Glory of Kings Anniversary Celebration. 
The cooperation went very smoothly. Thank you for your trust and professional guidance.

肆野插画报告No：#S1005 
春播秋收，守护人间烟火© 2022

