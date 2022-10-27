王者荣耀｜七周年庆鬼谷子皮肤H5插画
Creative Planning & Supervision: King of Glory
Brand: King of Glory
Produced : 肆野 STUDIO
Agency : BlueFocus
VFX Development: 坏打印机 STUDIO
Art Director: Jaspershaw
Illustration: Jaspershaw lulu
I received an invitation in August. I am honored to make H5 art for the third time for the Glory of Kings Anniversary Celebration.
The cooperation went very smoothly. Thank you for your trust and professional guidance.