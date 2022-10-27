王者荣耀｜七周年庆鬼谷子皮肤H5插画





Creative Planning & Supervision: King of Glory

Brand: King of Glory

Produced : 肆野 STUDIO

Agency : BlueFocus

VFX Development: 坏打印机 STUDIO

Art Director: Jaspershaw

Illustration: Jaspershaw lulu







I received an invitation in August. I am honored to make H5 art for the third time for the Glory of Kings Anniversary Celebration.

The cooperation went very smoothly. Thank you for your trust and professional guidance.







