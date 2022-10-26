Le Metronum - Visual system

_

EN





Logotype by Hey Studio / Visual system by Brand Brothers





Le Metronum is the venue for contemporary music in Toulouse. With a concert hall with more than 600 seats, rehearsal and recording studios, it is an essential meeting point for artistic experimentation and hosting the most cutting-edge musical artists, with more than 100 concerts per year.



The new identity of the place was inaugurated in September 2022. In 2022, the task of redesigning the identity of this emblematic scene was launched, and a team composed of Hey Studio (Barcelona) for the logo and Brand Brothers for the graphic system was chosen. On the basis of a renewed lettering realized by the Spanish studio, we imagined a raw and generative visual grammar around the discontinuous line located under the logotype. A way to express the variety of styles and artistic programming of the place. By associating an extensive panel of bright colors, as well as the BallPill (Benoit Bodhuin) and Malamocco (Formagari) typefaces, our visual proposal tends to endow Le Metronum with a powerful but rich and open graphic environment.




