Le Metronum - Visual system
concert concert hall culture Métronum music venue
EN

Logotype by Hey Studio / Visual system by Brand Brothers

Le Metronum is the venue for contemporary music in Toulouse. With a concert hall with more than 600 seats, rehearsal and recording studios, it is an essential meeting point for artistic experimentation and hosting the most cutting-edge musical artists, with more than 100 concerts per year.
In 2022, the task of redesigning the identity of this emblematic scene was launched, and a team composed of Hey Studio (Barcelona) for the logo and Brand Brothers for the graphic system was chosen. On the basis of a renewed lettering realized by the Spanish studio, we imagined a raw and generative visual grammar around the discontinuous line located under the logotype. A way to express the variety of styles and artistic programming of the place. By associating an extensive panel of bright colors, as well as the BallPill (Benoit Bodhuin) and Malamocco (Formagari) typefaces, our visual proposal tends to endow Le Metronum with a powerful but rich and open graphic environment.
The new identity of the place was inaugurated in September 2022.

concert concert hall culture Métronum music venue
FR

Logotype par Hey Studio / Système graphique par Brand Brothers

Le Metronum est le lieu des musiques actuelles à Toulouse. Comportant à la fois salle de concert de plus de 600 places, des studios de répétition et d'enregistrement, il est un point de rencontre incontournable d'expérimentation artistique et d'accueil des artistes musicaux les plus pointus, avec plus de 100 concerts par an.
En 2022, le chantier de la refonte de l'identité de cette scène emblématique a été lancé, et c'est un attelage composé de Hey Studio (Barcelone) pour le logo et Brand Brothers pour le système graphique qui a été retenu. Sur la base d'un lettrage rénové réalisé par le studio espagnol, nous avons imaginé une grammaire visuelle brute et générative imaginée autour de la ligne discontinue située sous le logotype. Une manière d'exprimer la variété de styles et la programmation artistique du lieu. En y associant un panel étendu de couleurs vives, ainsi que les caractères BallPill (Benoit Bodhuin) et Malamocco (Formagari), notre proposition visuelle tend à doter Le Metronum d'un environnement graphique puissant mais riche et ouvert.
La nouvelle identitédu lieu a été inaugurée en septembre 2022.

concert concert hall culture Métronum music venue
