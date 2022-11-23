Blog
INFINITI QX60
Zombie Studio
We have teamed up with Digitas Publicis Dubai to create this heart-warming animation aboard the All-New Infiniti QX60!
Watch the story of a modern family navigating through their fast-paced routine as a challenge puts dad in the position to take the wheel.
KV
3D 3d modeling Advertising after effects animation motion design motion graphics photoshop Premiere Pro Render
CONCEPTS
3D 3d modeling Advertising after effects animation motion design motion graphics photoshop Premiere Pro Render
STYLE FRAME
LOOKDEV CHARACTERS​​​​​​​
TURNTABLE CHARACTERS
LOOKDEV CAR
TURNTABLE CAR
3D 3d modeling Advertising after effects animation motion design motion graphics photoshop Premiere Pro Render
COLOR SCRIPT
3D 3d modeling Advertising after effects animation motion design motion graphics photoshop Premiere Pro Render
Thank you for watching!
