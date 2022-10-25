Calma
Andreu World
2022
At home at work
The Calma collection for Spanish furniture brand Andreu World is a family of home-work chairs that blends the functionality of a task chair with the desirability and approachability of the home.
The signature of the collection is a die-cast aluminium frame that wraps around the backrest to create a framing element that flows seamlessly into the loop armrests. This simplified form and the crafted material palette helps to create a calm, soothing work environment. Calma is the first dedicated work chair by Andreu World and was in development for 18 months.
The signature of the collection is a die-cast aluminium frame that wraps around the backrest to create a framing element that flows seamlessly into the loop armrests. This simplified form and the crafted material palette helps to create a calm, soothing work environment. Calma is the first dedicated work chair by Andreu World and was in development for 18 months.
“Calma is Andreu World’s first task chair, and we wanted to create a product that would sensitively integrate with the home by celebrating the brand’s DNA of simplicity, craftsmanship, and attention to detail. The result is another step toward the hybridisation of work and home in a pandemic and post-pandemic era, and a reflection of today’s flexible work practices. The gentle form and crafted materiality is balanced with a crisp and precise design language that tempers the softness, delivering a chair that feels both capable and welcoming.”
Benjamin Hubert – Founder, LAYER