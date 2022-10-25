“Calma is Andreu World’s first task chair, and we wanted to create a product that would sensitively integrate with the home by celebrating the brand’s DNA of simplicity, craftsmanship, and attention to detail. The result is another step toward the hybridisation of work and home in a pandemic and post-pandemic era, and a reflection of today’s flexible work practices. The gentle form and crafted materiality is balanced with a crisp and precise design language that tempers the softness, delivering a chair that feels both capable and welcoming.”



