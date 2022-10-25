Blog
CALMA
Calma
Andreu World
2022

At home at work

The Calma collection for Spanish furniture brand Andreu World is a family of home-work chairs that blends the functionality of a task chair with the desirability and approachability of the home.

The signature of the collection is a die-cast aluminium frame that wraps around the backrest to create a framing element that flows seamlessly into the loop armrests. This simplified form and the crafted material palette helps to create a calm, soothing work environment. Calma is the first dedicated work chair by Andreu World and was in development for 18 months.
Image may contain: seat and chair
Image may contain: chair, furniture and table
“Calma is Andreu World’s first task chair, and we wanted to create a product that would sensitively integrate with the home by celebrating the brand’s DNA of simplicity, craftsmanship, and attention to detail. The result is another step toward the hybridisation of work and home in a pandemic and post-pandemic era, and a reflection of today’s flexible work practices. The gentle form and crafted materiality is balanced with a crisp and precise design language that tempers the softness, delivering a chair that feels both capable and welcoming.”

Benjamin Hubert – Founder, LAYER
Image may contain: person
Image may contain: furniture
Image may contain: curve
Image may contain: indoor and furniture
Image may contain: indoor and art
Image may contain: indoor and art
