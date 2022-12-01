Blog
Cosmic Planta EP
Cosmic Planta is the story of an exoplanet in an unknown galaxy yet to be discovered.
Its habitants are unique, miscellaneous, odd plants ranging from the tinniest fungi totallest trees.
After the impact of a meteoroid, these plants gained some exceptional features.

 A liquid carried within that asteroid mutated the genetic structure of the flora and helped them to develop a peculiar nervous and
sensory system. As a result, greenery of this planet have evolved to communicate, move, interact within each other and even dance.
They are able to hear sounds beyond the human hearing range and detect light outside the limits of visible light spectrum.
To this day new species are still coming into existence and constantly evolving.
⊹ ⊹ ⊹ Ozoyo ✷ Cosmic Planta EP Artwork ⊹ ⊹ ⊹
⊹ ⊹ ⊹ Planta Dialogues ⊹ ⊹ ⊹
    
⊹ ⊹ ⊹ Liquid Planta Seeds ⊹ ⊹ ⊹
⊹ ⊹ ⊹ Emerging Plantas ⊹ ⊹ ⊹
    
⊹ ⊹ ⊹ Planta Dance ⊹ ⊹ ⊹
    
    
⊹ ⊹ ⊹ Hello Planta ⊹ ⊹ ⊹
Art Director & Illustrator: Princess Hidir  /  Instagram  /  Dribbble
Animation: Görkem Topsakal   /  Instagram 
Musician: Ozoyo   /   Label: Three Finger Records
Software: Photoshop / After Effects
✷ THANKS
