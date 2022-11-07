Blog
Money Demons
Lolly Studio
Behance.net
Get to know your Money Demons

Barclays and BBH/Blacksheep approached us with a fantastic brief to create, design and animate 4 x 3D Money Demons. 

Barclays Money Demons campaign aims to raise awareness of our bad spending habits, our ‘Money Demons’. We can all relate to at least one of these Money spending Demons. Once we recognise them we are better equipped to shoo them away when they pop up and tempt us. 

Our task was to design and imagine how each demon would look and move. We created everything from initial sketches right through to full final render on a tight turn around and are delighted to share the results. 




The Lunch Demon
This Demon may fill your belly, but it’ll empty your bank account. Appearing between 12-3. It’s very keen on overpriced street food, and very hostile towards
packed lunches.

The Deal Demon
A curious little creature that loves an offer. Commonly spotted in the reduced section spending on an array of unnecessary items.

The Subscription Demon
A close cousin of the Unused Gym Membership Demon, this forgetful little critter signs you up to streaming services you’ll use once, and never again.​​​​​​​


The Pay Day Demon
Emerging from hibernation at the end of every month, this highly excitable demon is infamous for wasting your wages.


Credits:

Creative Direction: Leigh Pearce
Director: Oliver Hayes
Producer: Suzie Harrison
Character Design: Leigh Pearce 
Technical Direction: Nicholas Reyniers
3D modelling: Rodolfo Xaviar 
Texturing: Rodolfo Xaviar & Nicholas Reyniers
Animatics: Tommy Bell Jones
Rigging: Maarten Heinstra, Rob Pita
3D animation: Maarten Heinstra, Rob Pita 
Compositing: Nicholas Reyniers
VO/SFX: Blacksheep 
Agency: BBH Blacksheep 
Client: Barclays


Deliverables:
20 second 3D animations
Tik Tok dance reels
Snapchat lenses
Animated gifs
Web banners


