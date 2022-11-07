Barclays and BBH/Blacksheep approached us with a fantastic brief to create, design and animate 4 x 3D Money Demons.





Barclays Money Demons campaign aims to raise awareness of our bad spending habits, our ‘Money Demons’. We can all relate to at least one of these Money spending Demons. Once we recognise them we are better equipped to shoo them away when they pop up and tempt us.



