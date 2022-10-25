FLOATING WORLDS
Japanese culture has always been a major influence on my artistic practice, as well as my personal life. From the dynamic and colourful imagery of Japanese animation that inspired my early painting and digital work, to my origami sculptures, as well as my deep interest in Zen meditation which I've been practicing for over 12 years.
I've always been fascinated by pre-modern Japanese culture specifically because it seems to exemplify how our normal day-to-day existence can be transformed into artful expression.
This everyday beauty is very much a focal point of the Ukiyo-e genre of Japanese art that was developed in the 17th century and flourished until Japan finally opened it's borders to the industrialised world. This time was known as the Edo period (1603 - 1867).
Ukiyo-e translates as "pictures of the floating world". 'Floating world' was a Buddhist term referring to the fleeting nature of existence.
The term was also used ironically to describe the hedonistic lifestyle of the wealthy merchant class who indulged in the entertainment of kabuki theatre, sumo wrestling, geisha, and courtesans of the yūkaku (red-light district), images of which were often depicted in woodblock prints.
Flowing fabrics, natural forms and luxurious textures have always formed the basis of all my digital and painted compositions. These elements can all be found throughout the ukiyo-e genre.
Following on from my 'Prima Materia' print collection which took similar elements from pre-20th century European paintings, the 'Floating Worlds' series now deconstructs and reimagines the pleasures and richness of Edo period Japan.
