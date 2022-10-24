Vandaglas - Branding

V A N D A G L A S
Building a company beyond the ordinary
A high-tech company from the Netherlands is taking aim at becoming Europe’s market leader in glass engineering. moodley has set it up for the international market and helped transform it into a shatterproof character with a new name: vandaglas.
CREDITS
Kirsten Ives
Sonja Lach
Wolfgang Niederl
Mátyás Czél
Lukas Dullnig
Laura Maierhofer
Jasper Ettema
Sonja Lach
Wolfgang Niederl
Mátyás Czél
Lukas Dullnig
Laura Maierhofer
Jasper Ettema
Portfolio-Photography:
Ellis Biemans
Eva Broekema
Ellis Biemans
Eva Broekema