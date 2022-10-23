INVISIBLE SUBURBS - Part 2 / Osaka

The laws that regulate parking in a country forever in search of order exalt great creativity in finding space for one's car in often unthinkable places. For example, in Japan, you cannot buy a car unless you possess a parking space (owned or rented), and as a result, there are no parking spaces on the road except for some rare exceptions. For this reason, you often come across cars tucked into backyards or parked in large car parks, an aspect that influences both the size of vehicles and the partition of the land on which houses are built.

