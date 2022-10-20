Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Meta Open Arts, Powers
Heejae Kim
Behance.net
design icons identity logo motion graphics Mural poster print typography Packaging

In collaboration with Meta Open Arts, I created an identity for Meta’s internal offices for Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month. I was inspired by the modular and maximal nature of Banchan (Korean side dishes) that I grew up with. Food is consumed ritualistically and for many of us, it instills familial comfort in a shared meal. Banchan consists of various amounts and flavors. The dishes inspired the creation of 35 diverse shapes that can transform, occupy spaces and freely create new compositions. Inspiration was further taken from the power of our individual voices and our part in the collective whole. Prints were distributed and murals were installed internationally.

design icons identity logo motion graphics Mural poster print typography Packaging
design icons identity logo motion graphics Mural poster print typography Packaging
design icons identity logo motion graphics Mural poster print typography Packaging
design icons identity logo motion graphics Mural poster print typography Packaging
design icons identity logo motion graphics Mural poster print typography Packaging
design icons identity logo motion graphics Mural poster print typography Packaging
design icons identity logo motion graphics Mural poster print typography Packaging
design icons identity logo motion graphics Mural poster print typography Packaging
design icons identity logo motion graphics Mural poster print typography Packaging
design icons identity logo motion graphics Mural poster print typography Packaging


Design and Motion Direction:
Heejae Kim

Meta Open Arts team:
Creative Direction:
Jae-Eun Chung
Design:
Luiza Dale and Brette Richmond


Meta Open Arts, Powers
27
328
3
Published:

Owner

user's avatar
Heejae Kim
Los Angeles, CA, USA

Meta Open Arts, Powers

27
328
3
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields

Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives