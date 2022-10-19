Otto challenges the traditionally cold IT industry, it personifies what IT should be — Humanising Technology. Otto was born from a merger between two businesses, requiring a new name and identity to capture their new phase.





During the Brand Positioning stage we discovered just how much their clients loved the people they interacted with. We felt this should be personified in the brand as much as possible, we needed to make IT fun and approachable.





Otto acts as the name and mascot for the brand, seen through playful character illustrations, which adds a human touch to the brand. Coupled with bright and eye catching colours, Otto looks like nothing else in the category.







