SEOUL MUSEUM OF CRAFT ART — CRAFT ARCHIVES
Numbers and alphabets designed by Jin Lee
Our task was to develop a comprehensive visual identity of the Craft Archives at the newly opened Seoul Museum of Craft Art. Referring to the “Cabinet of Curiosities”, the Craft Archives is a cabinet of the SeMoCA where the museum’s collections are preserved and stored.

The logo depicts the role of an archive, organizing and stacking items, by constructing a letter with an identical and repeating element. Focusing on the archive’s role, we built a system that could encompass and be implemented into the sequence of events occurring at the archive. The system facilitates the archive to collect and preserve data, hold exhibitions, and welcome visitors in a consistent visual language. In doing so, our goal was to highlight the archive’s professionalism, system, and accessibility.
CLIENT: Seoul Museum of Craft Art
PORTFOLIO PHOTOGRAPHY: Jinsol Kim
