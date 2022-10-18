CERCLE - rebranding

Cercle Brugge.
From underdog to ballsy brand.
With a legacy of 123 years, Cercle Brugge is a Belgian soccer veteran. And yet, in 2022, the team has never felt younger. The board is keeping its eye on the ball, the team kicks ass and combined, their belief in the next generation is palpable. In other words: there’s a real drive. But one that wasn’t necessarily reflected in the club’s branding. So we created a brand that matches the way Cercle is today. Hungry. Energetic. And ballsy. But still respecting its past. Ready for a future generation of fans.
One-two punch
between past and future
Our game plan was to honour Cercle’s rich past, and yet position its future front and centre. A strategy based on three pillars: their sustainable philosophy, their strong sense of community and a firm belief in future generations. Both on – and off – the pitch.
The new brand identity feels
young, dynamic and energetic.
Its dominant colour? Green! Not surprisingly. The colour has been associated with Cercle from the very beginning. And it still is. But now, it has been given some extra kick. Pulsating circles, galvanising the team. And a sturdy front, ready to attack. Placed at an angle. Twelve to be precise, as it is Cercle’s very own matricule.
The new logo too honours its predecessor. With recognisable elements like the letter C, the circle and the pentagon. They are still there, but with a more energetic look and feel. Sleek, powerful and assertive.
Cercle’s identity is ‘digital first’. Even prominently so. Its graphical assets, tools and templates are reminiscent of social media, but allow for enough leeway to demonstrate Cercle Brugge’s more personal and familiar side.
The revamped Cercle is a game changer. A total score. Ballsy. Just like the teams on both sides of the pitch. Ready for a new generation of fans.
