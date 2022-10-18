CERCLE - rebranding

With a legacy of 123 years, Cercle Brugge is a Belgian soccer veteran. And yet, in 2022, the team has never felt younger. The board is keeping its eye on the ball, the team kicks ass and combined, their belief in the next generation is palpable. In other words: there’s a real drive. But one that wasn’t necessarily reflected in the club’s branding. So we created a brand that matches the way Cercle is today. Hungry. Energetic. And ballsy. But still respecting its past. Ready for a future generation of fans.