MMA Smarties NFT Trophies

MMA Latam presented another edition of Innovate Brasil, an annual technology and marketing event for all of Latin America, bringing panelists and the industry together to discuss the newest trends and technologies.





As a part of the event, they also deliver the Smarties Brasil 2022 trophies, which recognize the best advertising campaigns. Following the DNA of innovation of MMA Latam, the trophy prizes were given in NFTs Art format created by Adhemas Batista. The initiative led by the web3 consultancy, TrêsPontoZero.io, celebrates the entry of the festival into the Metaverse with four “Smarties” trophies for the winners (Grand Prix, Gold, Silver, and Bronze) And one NFT for each participant of the event.



