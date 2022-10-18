MMA Latam Smarties NFT Trophies
MMA Latam presented another edition of Innovate Brasil, an annual technology and marketing event for all of Latin America, bringing panelists and the industry together to discuss the newest trends and technologies.
As a part of the event, they also deliver the Smarties Brasil 2022 trophies, which recognize the best advertising campaigns. Following the DNA of innovation of MMA Latam, the trophy prizes were given in NFTs Art format created by Adhemas Batista. The initiative led by the web3 consultancy, TrêsPontoZero.io, celebrates the entry of the festival into the Metaverse with four “Smarties” trophies for the winners (Grand Prix, Gold, Silver, and Bronze) And one NFT for each participant of the event.
The artworks have also been featured at The digital museum, created with the Voxels technology, and they are on display in a virtual space for the experimentation of Brazilian digital art and culture, with programming designed from the co-creation between artists, researchers, and institutions.
Check out the MUSEU.XYZ
MMA SMARTIES Awards – Architecting the future of marketing while delivering growth today. The world’s only innovation award recognizes leaders, brands, agencies, and tech providers that use technology to pioneer new approaches in modern marketing—an annual competition honoring outstanding innovation and creativity resulting in significant business impact.
MMA Smarties NFT Trophies 1 / 4 — The Party Building
The “GRAND PRIX” trophy features the Smarties trophy as a “Grand Building”, the ultimate level. If you get here, you deserve a party to celebrate your achievement. — NFT art for @mma.latam — MMA Smarties NFT Trophies
MMA Smarties NFT Trophies 2 / 4 — Idea
Ideas can be the game changer; aligned with bravery, excellent craft, and execution; the right idea can transform your business and make your brand famous and admired. — NFT art for @mma.latam — NFT art for @mma.latam — MMA Smarties NFT Trophies
MMA Smarties NFT Trophies 3 / 4 — Bullseye
For marketers, the most important thing is to reach their targets, no matter the activation, the channel, or the media. — NFT art for @mma.latam — MMA Smarties NFT Trophies
MMA Smarties NFT Trophies 4 / 4 — Lovin’ the attention
Brands love attention, and marketers love getting attention for them and taking advantage of cultural moments and opportunities that can bring exposure and engagement with customers. — Winning an MMA Smarties is also a great way to bring attention to the work. — NFT art for @mma.latam
