In collaboration with Société Ecran, layout design and infographics for the annual report of the Valais’ culture department. The idea was to represent the always changing nature of culture, the visuals and graphics were created with a software generating organic patterns that can evolve in time. The variable font "Antarctica" allows the visual identity to be animated, meaning the next editions of the annual report would probably be an on-screen experience.





Format: 170 x 238

56 pages

2 couleurs