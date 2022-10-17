HUNGRY DESIGN

Identity and environmental graphics for an exhibition showcasing 100+ outstanding F&B packaging design from around Asia, curated by Topawards Asia.
Environmental graphics and design
Exhibition leaflet and poster as packaging object
Exhibition dialogue identity
Client
Topawards Asia
Disciplines
Branding & identity
Graphic design
Exhibition
Graphic design
Exhibition
Completed in
2021
Curated & organised by
Topawards Asia
Supported by
DesignSingapore Council
Exhibition design
FARM
Exhibition photography
KHOOGJ
Awarded
D&AD Awards 2021 (UK)
Wood Pencil
Golden Pin Design Awards 2021 (TW)
Design Mark
Best Design finalist
Best Design finalist