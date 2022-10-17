Blog
HUNGRY DESIGN
Studio Roots
art direction branding Exhibition Graphics exhibition identity leaflet Logotype poster topawardsasia typography visual identity

Identity and environmental graphics for an exhibition showcasing 100+ outstanding F&B packaging design from around Asia, curated by Topawards Asia.


Environmental graphics and design

Exhibition leaflet and poster as packaging object

Exhibition dialogue identity

Client
Topawards Asia

Disciplines
Branding & identity
Graphic design
Exhibition

Completed in
2021

Curated & organised by
Topawards Asia

Supported by
DesignSingapore Council

Exhibition design
FARM

Exhibition photography
KHOOGJ

Awarded
D&AD Awards 2021 (UK)
Wood Pencil

Golden Pin Design Awards 2021 (TW)
Design Mark
Best Design finalist

