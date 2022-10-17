Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avatar
IDEA Office 「没想到事务所」Social Media Campaign
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
Advertising c4d design H5 motion graphics Socialmedia 创意海报 包装 小红书 广告设计



小红书是一个分享当下生活方式的平台。 
在这里聚集了很多意想不到的生活经验，例如室内露营、
 浴缸养宠、冰箱养花等等。在不断发掘探索中， 
商业部企划了一个全新运营活动IP，名为「 没想到事务所 」。
 用户可以线上参与分享和互动，并获得惊喜奖品。 

在这样一个灵感聚集地中，让你随时随地都能获得灵感:
化妆时，能发掘到好用的美妆搭配神器；
做饭时，能DIY美食和饮料的N种隐藏菜单；
生活中，可以发现到家居和家电中蕴藏的生活美学...


XIAOHONGSHU is a platform for sharing current lifestyles.  
It is a place where many unexpected life experiences are gathered, such as indoor camping, raising fish in a bathtub and how to grow flowers in the fridge and so on. 

The Commercial Department has created a new operational IP event called "Idea Office" as result of its ongoing exploration. Users can share and interact online and win amazing prizes. This is a place where you can find inspiration whenever and wherever you want: When applying make-up, you can discover the best make-up matching tools; When cooking, you can DIY various hidden menu of food and beverages; When you are living, you can discover the aesthetics of life in your home furnishing and appliances...


Advertising c4d design H5 motion graphics Socialmedia 创意海报 包装 小红书 广告设计
Advertising c4d design H5 motion graphics Socialmedia 创意海报 包装 小红书 广告设计
Advertising c4d design H5 motion graphics Socialmedia 创意海报 包装 小红书 广告设计
Advertising c4d design H5 motion graphics Socialmedia 创意海报 包装 小红书 广告设计
Advertising c4d design H5 motion graphics Socialmedia 创意海报 包装 小红书 广告设计
Advertising c4d design H5 motion graphics Socialmedia 创意海报 包装 小红书 广告设计
Advertising c4d design H5 motion graphics Socialmedia 创意海报 包装 小红书 广告设计
Advertising c4d design H5 motion graphics Socialmedia 创意海报 包装 小红书 广告设计
Advertising c4d design H5 motion graphics Socialmedia 创意海报 包装 小红书 广告设计
Advertising c4d design H5 motion graphics Socialmedia 创意海报 包装 小红书 广告设计
Image may contain: cartoon
Advertising c4d design H5 motion graphics Socialmedia 创意海报 包装 小红书 广告设计
Advertising c4d design H5 motion graphics Socialmedia 创意海报 包装 小红书 广告设计
Advertising c4d design H5 motion graphics Socialmedia 创意海报 包装 小红书 广告设计
Advertising c4d design H5 motion graphics Socialmedia 创意海报 包装 小红书 广告设计
Art Director 美术指导 ｜库林 
Illustration Design 插画设计 ｜ EgonWang
Graphic Design 视觉设计｜EgonWang 、 Cvan huang 
3D Design 3D设计｜Cvan huang
Photography 摄影 ｜郭艺冰、 Cvan huang
IDEA Office 「没想到事务所」Social Media Campaign
210
997
2
Published:
user's avataruser's avatar
Multiple Owners
REDesign official

Owners

user's avatar
REDesign official
Shanghai, China
user's avatar
REDstudio official
Shanghai, China

IDEA Office 「没想到事务所」Social Media Campaign

210
997
2
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields