IDEA Office 「没想到事务所」Social Media Campaign













小红书是一个分享当下生活方式的平台。

在这里聚集了很多意想不到的生活经验，例如室内露营、

浴缸养宠、冰箱养花等等。在不断发掘探索中，

商业部企划了一个全新运营活动IP，名为「 没想到事务所 」。

用户可以线上参与分享和互动，并获得惊喜奖品。





在这样一个灵感聚集地中，让你随时随地都能获得灵感:

化妆时，能发掘到好用的美妆搭配神器；

做饭时，能DIY美食和饮料的N种隐藏菜单；

生活中，可以发现到家居和家电中蕴藏的生活美学...









XIAOHONGSHU is a platform for sharing current lifestyles.

It is a place where many unexpected life experiences are gathered, such as indoor camping, raising fish in a bathtub and how to grow flowers in the fridge and so on.





The Commercial Department has created a new operational IP event called "Idea Office" as result of its ongoing exploration. Users can share and interact online and win amazing prizes. This is a place where you can find inspiration whenever and wherever you want: When applying make-up, you can discover the best make-up matching tools; When cooking, you can DIY various hidden menu of food and beverages; When you are living, you can discover the aesthetics of life in your home furnishing and appliances...







