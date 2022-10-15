Center for Mediterranean Architecture

Our role was to assist the organisation’s rebirth with a new, dynamic image; meanwhile, an important requirement was for CAM to expand its horizons by approaching a new, more demanding audience, as well as to reposition itself in relation to its existing audience through its activities.





The organisation’s new identity expresses its fundamental strategic objectives, such as extroversion, a contemporary outlook, the promotion of architecture, audience development and reaching out for collaborations with other institutions in Greece and abroad. The initials CAM become the logo for Centre for Mediterranean Architecture (corresponding to the Greek KAM), and function as the symbol that promotes the organisation locally and internationally.



