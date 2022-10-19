HITTOBITTO





Plenty of times, eating together makes the food taste better. Taking inspiration from the modern-day occurrence of eating by oneself, Bandung-based Hittobitto embraces the idea of togetherness and enjoying food with others in an open space. Serving Japanese food with its modern fuse, the restaurant’s appreciation for others becomes the restaurant’s name. The name originally comes from ひとびと (read: Hitobito) meaning ‘People’ written in hiragana. The name’s romaji version is given additional T’s for a contemporary twist to it.





The passion for enjoying a good meal with others and the diversity of people coming to the restaurant are implied in the collateral and open space environment. From the visual exploration of the hiragana form to a vertical zen garden, the element of “people” is infused in the celebration of togetherness and good companionship that is shared through cuisine.





