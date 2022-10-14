







How does light change our work?





Sometimes it's subtle, and other times it's dramatic. It all depends on how it's given off and where it hits. For our crystal vases, we used light in interesting ways to reflect and refract throughout the pieces. The grain of the glass plays a huge role in how the light reacts with it, creating interesting textures and gradients.





It's remarkable how even the smallest change in light can have such a big impact on a piece.











