Creator Fans

We teamed up with our pals over at The Furrow on this gem of a project for Facebook's creator fan recognition tools. This 2D-to-3D collab provides content creators on Facebook additional toolsets to better connect and engage with their top fans. We developed a wide range of characters and assets to suit a myriad of motifs and styles.







Client: Facebook

ECD: Seth Eckert

Directed by The Furrow in collaboration with Toast

The Furrow EP: Janet Tousseau

Toast EP: Tyler Guyot

3D Design + Animation: Ryan Talbot, Alejandro Perez, Emanuele Marani, Wendy Eduarte, Chris Guyot ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

2D Design: Grace Poole, Rommel Ruiz, Hanna Rybak

2D Cel Animation: Matt Jameson ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​