The ICA is 75

THE ICA REBRAND &
75TH ANNIVERSARY CAMPAIGN
The ICA is not a museum, it is much more than that. It is THE platform for independent contemporary art and culture in London, and has been for the last 75 years. Since its inception as the first truly multi-disciplinary arts organisation, it has been at the cutting edge. It is the home of the first institutional exhibitions in London by Pablo Picasso, Francis Bacon and Jean-Michel Basquait; the birthplace of Pop Art; a platform for legendary performances by Yoko Ono, The Clash, and David Bowie; and the place where filmmakers like Steve McQueen launched their careers. It pioneered women’s art shows in the UK in the early 1980s, and now plays host to exhibitions by the likes of Penny Goring and R.I.P. Germain, as well as hosting queer techno raves, exclusive performances by artists like Alewya, and it screens over 300 unique and independent films a year.
Credits:
Chris Chapman, David Kolbusz & Rebecca Lewis
Design: Cash & Carry
Typeface: ICA Maxi by Dinamo @abcdinamo
Animation: Jack Collis
Photography: Philip Vile
The Hub London for their support on printing & building signage. The artists, photographers and organisations who gave us permission use their images and words as part of the campaign. The team at the ICA for their support and help in making this a reality.
Social & invites
Website