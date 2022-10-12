The ICA is 75

THE ICA REBRAND &

75TH ANNIVERSARY CAMPAIGN

The ICA is not a museum, it is much more than that. It is THE platform for

independent contemporary art and culture in London, and has been for the

last 75 years.

Since its inception as the first truly multi-disciplinary arts organisation, it has

been at the cutting edge. It is the home of the first institutional exhibitions in

London by Pablo Picasso, Francis Bacon and Jean-Michel Basquait; the birthplace

of Pop Art; a platform for legendary performances by Yoko Ono, The Clash,

and David Bowie; and the place where filmmakers like Steve McQueen launched

their careers. It pioneered women’s art shows in the UK in the early 1980s, and

now plays host to exhibitions by the likes of Penny Goring and R.I.P. Germain,

as well as hosting queer techno raves, exclusive performances by artists like