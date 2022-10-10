NOU D'OCTUBRE.







Poster and institutional communication campaign for the celebration of the day of the Valencian Community (October 9). Project commissioned by the Valencian Government.





On October 9, 1238, the troops of King Jaume I entered Valencia, in a few years he would finish conquering the rest of the territories that would constitute the Kingdom of Valencia. In addition to its borders, its customs, signs of identity and government institutions, the current Valencian Community recovers, at least in part, those of the Old Kingdom of Valencia. Maintaining even institutions and organs from the time of Jaume I.

The crest of the dragon was established by Pere IV “the ceremonious”, great-great-grandson of Jaime I, becoming since then the iconographic element with which the monarchs of the Crown of Aragon are represented, including Jaume I the conqueror, who with his conquest determined the evolution history and culture of the Valencian land.





The animated version has been made with the collaboration of Gallut Estudio



The TV spot has been made with the collaboration of Toni Moratalla (Stv comunicación), Vicent Calabuig and Oscar Rico (Icònic fims), also the musical composition and sound design by Blu Boi.















