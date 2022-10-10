SHAMANZS
Brosmind / GVOLabs / Spain / 2022
Shamanzs is a collection of 9898 randomly generated NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain. With great attention to detail, we drew hundreds of traits in order to create a diverse collection of entirely unique characters.
Along with the collection itself, we created a series of work around it, about the Shamanzs universe. We also collaborated with six other collections fusing our style with theirs, and did a series of ten individually drawn 1/1s included amongst the 9898 NFTs.
Art by Brosmind
Co-founded by @Shamanizer_NFT and @TheRichShamanz
See the collection at OpenSea