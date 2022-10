The body’s prison is its own flesh. But as in all things there is a remainder, a waste. With this I play to create a new subject. My self-illustrator models the form in a biomorphic and eschatological process. These are spun fragments creating ecosystems isolated from everything around them, free in their formation of form. Life floating in nothingness, life without context, without language. Undone that come together in a great confrontation as a sublime expression of new life.