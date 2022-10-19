Blog
Human blossoms
Nour Nasser ✪
Daffodils amend your broken soul.
Egyptian Lotus, the origin of life.
I have 2 human eyes, and 2 extra goggling Echinacea eyes so I can see what you can't see!
El Dorado suits my golden soul. I was destined to live forever!
I'm the sun, hope, life, strength and warmth. I'm a confident Sunflower.
I'm a Dandilion. To me, age is just a number, I'm the Sun, moon and stars.
I'm cosmos. I have a special sound amplifier so I can listen to every voice in Universe. Bet you can't do it!
I'm oriental beauty, elegance, resistance and loyalty. I'm Chinese Bamboo.
Roses are red, violets are blue 
I don't sleep at night 'cause I'm thinking of you 
Alone with my thoughts, trapped in this bed 
Know I'd give the world just to ‘LIVE normally’ again…

The following one is dedicated to all Ankylosing Spondylitis fighters out there! 
YOU'RE NOT ALONE!
Thank You, Blossom!

