SHAPED BY WIND AND FROST – Iceland
Jan Erik Waider
abstract Aerial Aerial Photography colorful frozen iceland Landscape Nature texture winter
SHAPED BY WIND AND FROST

This series of 17 images does not show microscope images, but photos of small ponds in the plateau of Jökuldalsheiði in eastern Iceland. The water was transformed into an abstract work of art by a cold and violent storm at the end of September, which also marked the beginning of winter. – These images summarize quite well what the fascination of aerial photography is for me: the search for beauty in the abstract. The last picture shows an overall view from about 120m (400 ft.) height.
SHAPED BY WIND AND FROST
— Jökuldalsheiði, Iceland (2022)

Aerial Photography by Northlandscapes – Jan Erik Waider
​​​​​​​​​​​​​​—​​​​​​​
