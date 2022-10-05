Blog
Steve Savalle
DIRECTED BY HORNET’S ITAY TEVEL, BALANCE HAS A DOUBLE MEANING IN THIS FILM- WE BALANCE PHYSICAL OBJECTS IN SPACE, AND WE PLAY WITH THE VISUAL BALANCE OF THE COMPOSITION.
USING C4D IN COMBINATION WITH ALL OF THE LOVE YOU CAN CREATE IN THE GRAPH EDITOR, YOU CAN SEE SOME OF OUR BEHIND THE SCENES BELOW.
3D 3danimation after effects animation c4d cinema 4d Digital Art keyframes redshift shapes
OBSESSED - BALANCE
Production Co: Hornet
Directed by: Itay Tevel
Storyboard: Amália Lage
Design: Eric Bernal
2D/3D Animation: Steve Savalle
Compositing: Steve Savalle, Itay Tevel
Senior Producer: Justine Webster
Associate Producer: Heather Hardin
Animatic: Noah Selbitscka, Michaeel Kuzmich
Original Audio: Ambrose
Steve Savalle

Steve Savalle
Clawson, MI, USA

Obsession /noun/ A singular thing that takes hold of your mind. Our obsessions are worth exploring. Diving into. Breaking apart, dissecting and
