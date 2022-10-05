BALANCE [from OBSESSED series]

DIRECTED BY HORNET’S ITAY TEVEL, BALANCE HAS A DOUBLE MEANING IN THIS FILM- WE BALANCE PHYSICAL OBJECTS IN SPACE, AND WE PLAY WITH THE VISUAL BALANCE OF THE COMPOSITION.
USING C4D IN COMBINATION WITH ALL OF THE LOVE YOU CAN CREATE IN THE GRAPH EDITOR, YOU CAN SEE SOME OF OUR BEHIND THE SCENES BELOW.
OBSESSED - BALANCE
Production Co: Hornet
Directed by: Itay Tevel
Storyboard: Amália Lage
Design: Eric Bernal
2D/3D Animation: Steve Savalle
Compositing: Steve Savalle, Itay Tevel
Senior Producer: Justine Webster
Associate Producer: Heather Hardin
Animatic: Noah Selbitscka, Michaeel Kuzmich
Original Audio: Ambrose
