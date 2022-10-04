R A U N V E R A
Layers of the reality
As I go through the layers of meaning
all labels of meaning become illusions
by looking through the illusion
I can use the power of illusion
instead of becoming an illusion of power.
All the images were taken at an altitude of 100 to 300 meters in Iceland
