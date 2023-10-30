PURLOM - ¡A LA MESA!

“Everything good in life happens around the table".





Meeting in the middle of endless get-togethers, being part of tender gestures and filling our plates with fascinating stories - that has been our culture since 1981.

If it happens around a table, that's PURLOM.





Our design process starts with research, brand strategy and positioning. With Purlom we also needed to come up with a concept that gave us ample scope to play with the brand.

Once we landed on the A LA MESA concept, the brand story and aesthetic flowed naturally. We were obsessed with creating packaging loaded with nostalgia and full of personality, capable of catching the eye on the shelf of any deli aisle.



