Holistix is one of the largest wellness brands in Brazil. Founded in 2019, Holistix creates content and products that seek to inspire a healthier lifestyle, in a simple way. Balancing modern science and ancestral wisdom, there are dozens of posts and products that help people develop good habits.





Together with Holistix’ team, we identified that the spread of a wellness lifestyle in Brazil gave the brand the opportunity to reach new audiences, expanding the reach of its message and its product portfolio. To accomplish this, it was necessary to establish a systemic design project that would encompass both the production of digital content and packaging, with graphic assets that, when combined, simultaneously guarantee variation and consistency.



