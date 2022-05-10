Holistix
Holistix is one of the largest wellness brands in Brazil. Founded in 2019, Holistix creates content and products that seek to inspire a healthier lifestyle, in a simple way. Balancing modern science and ancestral wisdom, there are dozens of posts and products that help people develop good habits.
Together with Holistix’ team, we identified that the spread of a wellness lifestyle in Brazil gave the brand the opportunity to reach new audiences, expanding the reach of its message and its product portfolio. To accomplish this, it was necessary to establish a systemic design project that would encompass both the production of digital content and packaging, with graphic assets that, when combined, simultaneously guarantee variation and consistency.
With this objective in mind, the project began with the logo redesign. Honoring the building principles of the previous brand, our objective was to make its representation even more proprietary, proposing a new friendly design, full of personality, while maintaining the sophistication and simplicity already known. The result was a logo that looks fresh, yet still familiar to Holistix’ brand lovers.
POLAR TEAM
Creative Direction: Matheus Sakita, Ralph Mayer
Design: Estela Mendes, Matheus Sakita, Ralph Mayer, Stella Bonici
HOLISTIX TEAM
Isabela Serafim, Nicole Vendramini, Renata Kameda
TYPEFACES
Mabry, Colophon Foundry
Recoleta, Latinotype
Hatton, Pangram Pangram Foundry
Continua, Edition Studio
A Holistix é uma das maiores marcas de wellness e bem-estar do Brasil. Fundada em 2019, a Holistix cria conteúdos e produtos que buscam inspirar um estilo de vida mais saudável, de um jeito simples. Equilibrando a ciência moderna e a sabedoria ancestral, são dezenas de posts e produtos que ajudam as pessoas a desenvolverem bons hábitos.
Junto ao time Holistix, identificamos que a difusão de um estilo de vida wellness no Brasil proporcionava à marca a oportunidade de atingir novas audiências, expandindo o alcance de sua mensagem e seu portfólio de produtos. Para isso, era preciso estabelecer um pensamento sistêmico de design transversal à produção de conteúdo digital e às embalagens, com assets gráficos que, quando combinados, garantissem simultaneamente variação e consistência.
Com esse objetivo em vista, o projeto teve início com o redesenho do logotipo. Honrando os princípios de construção da marca anterior, nosso objetivo foi tornar sua representação ainda mais proprietária, propondo um novo desenho amigável e cheio de personalidade, mas mantendo a sofisticação e simplicidade já conhecidas. Com isso, ganhamos um logotipo que expressa frescor, porém ainda familiar para os brand lovers da Holistix.
EQUIPE POLAR
Creative Direction: Matheus Sakita, Ralph Mayer
Design: Estela Mendes, Matheus Sakita, Ralph Mayer, Stella Bonici
EQUIPE HOLISTIX
Isabela Serafim, Nicole Vendramini, Renata Kameda
TIPOGRAFIAS
Mabry, Colophon Foundry
Recoleta, Latinotype
Hatton, Pangram Pangram Foundry
Continua, Edition Studio