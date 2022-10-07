Blog
Fractal Creatures
Andreas Preis
Fractal Creatures

I've always been fascinated with animals: Their elegance, their beauty and their mystical expression. So this is my personal exploration of a few of my favourite creatures. I started this series by the end of 2020 and finished it summer 2022. Created with Fresco and Photoshop. Every single line is hand-drawn without any kind of rulers. Fractal Creatures // #7 out of 7 // Wolf // 3500 x 5000px

All seven pieces have been minted and sold via »MakersPlace«.


Published:
Andreas Preis

Andreas Preis
Berlin, Germany

Fractal Creatures

