Fractal Creatures





I've always been fascinated with animals: Their elegance, their beauty and their mystical expression. So this is my personal exploration of a few of my favourite creatures. I started this series by the end of 2020 and finished it summer 2022. Created with Fresco and Photoshop. Every single line is hand-drawn without any kind of rulers. Fractal Creatures // #7 out of 7 // Wolf // 3500 x 5000px





