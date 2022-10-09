Blog
40 Glacier
Rain look
40 Glacier, also known as Tsogyal Glacier, is 5,300 meters above sea level and is located near the border between Langkazi County and Bhutan in Shannan District, Tibet. It is named after the No. 40 boundary marker adjacent to the border between China and Bhutan. Because it is a continental mountain glacier, different from oceanic glaciers, the snowfall replenishment of the snow grain basin is relatively small, so the ecosystem of the 40 glacier is relatively fragile, and once it is

 considered to be damaged, it is difficult to restore itself. Coupled with global warming, the melting of glaciers is increasing year by year, which objectively increases the difficulty of glaciers protection.
Rain look
Shenzhen, China

China PHOShenzhen, China

