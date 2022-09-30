BRUT
Ultraviolet portraits
“BRUT” is a photographic project made up of twenty photographs divided into ten diptychs.
This series illustrates the raw and natural character of the human being, revealed by the technique of ultraviolet photography. This niche technique allows to see beyond the first layers of the skin to reveal invisible details.
Each diptych presents on one side the portrait of a human being devoid of any ornament, presenting himself to the viewer in his own singularity; and on the other a detail of his body, a more abstract complement to the carnal envelope.
No place is given here to the alteration of reality. The photographs break down the barriers of the skin to reveal the true appearance of each subject, immutable. The result is a succession of portraits where sensitivity prevails over plastic beauty, questioning the notion of real image and perceived image.
Each model offers the spectator an intimate vision of his being, which he is not able to perceive himself. This relationship of intimacy and trust is contrasting with a society of images, where selfies and social networks mainly project a biased and idyllic vision of our lives.
