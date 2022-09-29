Blog
Norman Walsh (China)
Zhihua Duan
branding Packaging poster rebranding Social media post typography visual identity pocca zhihua duan
NORMAN WALSH (CHINA)


Porject Type: Brand Refresh
Designed by Pocca


Norman Walsh was established in Bolton, England in 1961 and is a famous British running shoe brand. We were invited by Walsh China, Norman Walsh's independent brand operator in China, to systematically optimize and create the brand's visual exposure in the China market.

In this project, we first optimized the brand's original logotype and further expanded it into a brand new title font Walsh Sans customized for Walsh China. By maintaining the Norman Walsh's retro, sports, and outdoor temperament as the keynote of the whole design, we added a off-blue and off-white as the primary colors for the brand; created a set of retro color palettes; created a set of sports-themed illustrations; generated the typographic pattern The Moving Walsh based on the refined logotype; formulated a grid system that can help unify the layout both online and offline. 

On this basis, we designed a new packaging system and different types of collateral materials for Norman Walsh's operations in China.




Norman Walsh (China)
Norman Walsh (China)

