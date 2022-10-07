MUSINSA Virtual Room (Link)
MUSINSA is Korea’s fashion enterprise that started as an online fashion community in 2003, reflecting its e-commerce industry leadership for almost 20 years. MUSINSA Virtual Room was designed to provide a unique brand experience to multiple customers that go beyond general experiences such as simple online purchases and offline store experiences. Plus X used six categories in fashion provided by MUSINSA – Steady Seller, Boutique, Player, Beauty, Kids, Golf – to plan, design, and develop MUSIANSA Virtual Room. MUSIANSA Virtual Room offers a chance to experience 40 different brands through the brand introduction pages curated in six rooms.
Infinite M, limitless Experience
Plus X developed 'Infinite M' as the identity and key visual of MUSINSA Virtual Room. Infinite M symbolizes the diversity and infinite content of fashion MUSINSA offers, and it represents MUSINSA’s endless attempts and efforts to provide new experiences to its customers. Infinite M expands the initial “M” of MUSINSA into the “Penrose Triangle” shape, which extends to an infinite 3D space in MUSINSA Virtual Room. Six rooms composing Infinite M condense the fashion categories that represent MUSINSA, and users can experience six spaces in Infinite M without any restriction of time or space. It offers infinite experiences by leading users to continuously circulate virtual spaces.
Infinite M is in an illusional form that can be illustrated only in a 2D environment, so we made a prototype to see if it is possible to realize it in 3D. The 3D designer and web developer collaborated to make a similar 3D model and updated the texture according to angles that embody infinite M and result in an illusion just like the Pentose Infinite Loop. Infinite M created through web development is a virtual building and four lines in a pipe form make up the space with six rooms. That is how MUSINSA Virtual Room, symbolizing infinity, was born.
Inspirational Space
MUSINSA Virtual Room’s concept is “萬貨店 — An Inspirational Space for Fashion” with various views of the world. Like an international exposition with a different view of the world, MUSINSA Virtual Room is a space for delivering the brand identity and new inspirations of MUSINSA that covers fashion categories from basic items to luxury, sports, and kids. MUSINSA Virtual Room is similar to an offline department store in the sense that you can experience various brands and products in one space, but we wanted to create an unrealistic environment by maximizing the characteristics of each room through free digital space. Just like an international expo where natural objects, artificial objects, and futuristic objects are mixed, the space changes its environment between the indoor environment, natural environment, and futuristic environment when moving between rooms.
6 Fashion Categories, 6 Rooms
MUSINSA’S representative categories (Steady Seller, Boutique, Player, Beauty, Kids, Golf) each have a unique identity with different logos and colors. Plus X combined the identity of each category and new ideas to develop a mood that allows users to perceive the characteristics of each category intuitively.
e.g.,
MUSINSA Steady Seller: Light Monotone, Modern, Offline MUSINSA Showroom
MUSINSA Beauty: Makeup Room, Gradation
MUSINSA Golf: Golf Courses, Outdoor environment, Glass Texture
Component
Small elements gather and create one space and mood of MUSINSA Virtual Room. We put a great emphasis on the connection with visual elements arranged in each room. The shape, material, and content image are designed harmoniously to bring up the identity of each room.
Cinema4D was used for the 3D space and content, and Three.js was used for 3D web development. Most of the light and shade was made by baking the model to optimize web development and express an optical illusion. The camera path in 3D was made to express dynamic and detailed movements, but the camera and space were separated for frequent updates of 3D design. Some content is loaded asynchronously for real-time updates.
Steady Seller
Steady Seller Room exhibits steady seller products of MUSINSA. It is the closest to MUSINSA’s identity, and the room was designed based on the mood of the MUSINSA offline store.
Keywords: Offline MUSINSA Showroom, Monotone, Modern, White Light
Boutique
Boutique Room exhibits the selected high-end brands and products. Cobalt blue which symbolizes luxuriousness and thin white lights are arranged sequentially to create a futuristic mood, and the room was designed to remind visitors of a runway by using the deepness of the space. Content images are separated to emphasize the details of the products.
Keywords: Runway, Minimal, Detail, High-end, Futuristic
Player
Player Room introduces various sports brands from athleisure to camping. Tracks, tennis nets, and dynamic typography associated with a gym are used to express characteristics of the sports category. Model images were cropped into silhouette shapes and arranged to maximize mobility.
Keywords: Gym, Rail, Activity
Beauty
Beauty Room introduces various brands from skincare to color makeup. Inspired by a makeup room that evokes the beauty category, we arranged the brand posters and logo over a dresser. Gradient color was used as the key color of the beauty category to reflect MUSINSA’s identity.
Keywords: Makeup, Gradient, Vanity table
Kids
Kids Room introduces fashion brands for babies and children. Blocks and pixel objects make up the room based on the pixel-style identity of MUSINSA Kids. The posters are arranged on block objects and pixel objects are arranged in the air to create the unique look and feel of Kids Room
Keywords: Playroom, Block, Toy
Golf
Golf Room introduces brands of golf wear and golf supplies. The gold category used various elements that can directly convey golf courses such as the sky, grass, golf ball, flag, and hole to create the space. Multiple golf balls are hung in the air to express the flying ball, and the brand posters are arranged in the air around a similar distance and height as the balls.
Keywords: Golf course, Golf ball, Flag, Rhythm
Flow
Content consumption through the designated camera path is easier to understand than the way users consume the space and content. Users can consume the content just by scrolling through an unfamiliar 3D space and moving around the camera freely to control the speed of content consumption at one’s will. It is as easy to enjoy events in a mobile environment as on a PC.
MUSINSA Virtual Room applies various mood concepts and key colors to avoid the dullness of repeated paths with similar structures. The camera not only moves left and right but also up and down, and the Z-axis rotation adds dynamics.
Easter Egg
Easter eggs are hidden in different parts of MUSINSA Virtual Room. Users can participate in the event hosted by MUSINSA when they find all six Easter eggs. Each room exhibits various brand contents and hides one Easter egg. Easter eggs are randomly positioned whenever a user accesses Virtual Room. When a user finds all six Easter eggs, the user is automatically entered in the event through the server. When the user reenters the event, the entry status of the user is notified.
MUSINSA Virtual Room
Concept & Web Development
Cliet : MUSINSA
Year : 2022
Plus X Creative Partner
Creative Director : Sangwon Yu, Jaehoon Lee, Tyodi Hyojin Lee
DX Director : Kihyun Kim
DX Front Developer : Faris Kassim, Minji Kwon
DX Backend Developer : Giuk Lee
3D Modeling & Motion Graphic Designer : Junsoo Park
BX Director : Sieun Baek
BX Designer : Kwangmyung Lim
© 2022 Plus X Creative Partner