











People and Competence





Law firms in Norway compete to attract the best talents and clients. In a conservative category founded on trust and competence, the firms also need to align with the expectations of society on topics such as inclusion and sustainability. Haavind has the ambition to be leading within this category and is focusing on increasingly important sectors such as technology and renewable energy.





Haavind's new identity spotlights the power of collaboration that forms when people come together and share their competence. It is this twofold interaction of Haavind's people and competence, law and business, lawyers and clients that represents the core of the law firms purpose.