Tuft and Needle ~ Adaptive Foam
The Science of Sleep

Working with our friends at Tuft & Needle, we explored unique ways to visualize their Adaptive Foam mattress technology. Using a perfectly balanced mix of ingredients like Cooling Gel Beads, Heat Dissipating Graphite, and an Open-Cell structure, they're able to craft the perfect night of zen-like sleep.


Design Development

Credits

Client
Tuft & Needle

Design, Direction & Animation
ManvsMachine

Audio
Zelig Sound

