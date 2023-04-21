Tuft and Needle ~ Adaptive Foam

Adaptive Foam
Commercial ~ Tuft & Needle
The Science of Sleep
Working with our friends at Tuft & Needle, we explored unique ways to visualize their Adaptive Foam mattress technology. Using a perfectly balanced mix of ingredients like Cooling Gel Beads, Heat Dissipating Graphite, and an Open-Cell structure, they're able to craft the perfect night of zen-like sleep.
Design Development
Credits
Client
Tuft & Needle
Design, Direction & Animation
ManvsMachine
Audio
Zelig Sound