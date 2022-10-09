*Concept

Androgynous fashion is evolving to dispel gender stereotypes and expand the general perception that clothing no longer belongs to one specific gender. To illustrate this revolutionary fashion movement, Lovvin’s brand identity requires uniqueness and a dare to make new changes and break regular design rules. Finally, the result of our research and ideation for Lovvin’s branding originates from Futurism and Dadaism, the movements breaking away from traditional aesthetics as well as the rationality of any kind.



