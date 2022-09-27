Exotrail, space mobility - Brand design

A new Exotrail emblem to launch the brand into space logistics

We wanted to capture that global, end-to-end logistics and space mobility vision in a new, refreshed visual identity . That's what the new logo and colors are all about: logistics.



The old logotype was designed to symbolise the idea of propulsion, which is the historical service of Exotrail. Visually this idea was materialised by a graphic intervention on the letter O with a central dot and a "propulsion plasma plume" in the form of three blue lines . The new ambition embodied in the tagline "End-to-end space mobility" required a move away from propulsion to symbolise a 360° service.



The new emblem merges the power symbol and the wings of Hermes into an asymmetrical sign that suggests upwards movement . The constituent elements of the old emblem are reused in a monogram icon that now stylises the first letter of the brand name.

