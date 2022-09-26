Dolomites XL
Summer is slowly coming to an end.
The nights are getting shorter and the temperatures are gradually dropping again. The landscape turns into golden - yellow and red colors, morning fog moves through the valleys or envelops the highest mountain peaks.
There is no more beautiful season for me to photograph.
There is no more beautiful season for me to photograph.
"Autumn shows us how beautiful it is to let things go"
Visit/Follow me on:
- https://instagram.com/martinpeintner_photography/
As always, thanks for all the great feedback and comments!
- Martin