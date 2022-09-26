Martin Peintner's profile
Dolomites XL
Martin Peintner
Dolomites XL 

Summer is slowly coming to an end.
The nights are getting shorter and the temperatures are gradually dropping again. The landscape turns into golden - yellow and red colors, morning fog moves through the valleys or envelops the highest mountain peaks.
There is no more beautiful season for me to photograph. 
alps autumn dolomites forest Italy Landscape mountains Nature Photography southtyrol
"Autumn shows us how beautiful it is to let things go"

