We Capture Authentic moments. Branding is about authenticity and emotion. With our creative studio UNDESIGNED our goal is to create unique brand experiences. With RAW our goal is to capture authentic moments. To fill these experiences with personality. RAW is our way to tell stories. To share images. To capture moments. Emotional. Authentic. RAW.





The goal of the new visual identity was to have just enough personality to not distract from the images but still maintain a level of distinctiveness. We created two bespoke typefaces that enable us to archive a very clean, reduced layout without much design elements that puts the images in the center and still express enough brand personality in the otherwise clean layout. The symbiosis of high quality print materials, typography and the images expresses the new brand and puts the content, the authentic & raw moments to the front.











OUR SERVICES

Branding, Visual Identity, Typeface Design, Logodesign, Graphic Design, Editorial Design, Webdesign, Art Direction, Photography







A project by UNDESIGNED.STUDIO.

