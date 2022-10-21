Blog
Multiple Owners
Knowadays is a learning platform offering online courses backed by real-life support. Their experienced tutors have a wealth of professional knowledge. With their friendly guidance, feedback and reassurance, your goals are within reach. The name itself is a combination of words: knowledge and nowadays. Phonetically mimics the word nowadays. It means the most up-to-date knowledge in various fields, support for professional development and high quality.

Taking a course means taking the first step towards a bright new career. However, it is always a journey. That’s why the main visual element of our visual identity for Knowadays is a line with an arrow representing a path you have to follow in order to achieve your goals.

Scope of the work: strategy, naming, visual identity, website design



Credits:  
Art direction: Michał Mierzwa, Maciej Mach
 Design: Michał Mierzwa, Maciej Mach, Anna Morawiak, Nicola Rosada
Illustrations: Anna Morawiak
Naming: Dagmara Zdych

  ©2022 Uniforma Studio
 www.uniforma.pl




