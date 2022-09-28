Reimagining the 7 Deadly Sins for Thyssen Museum





















Reimagining the Seven Deadly Sins for Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum



One more summer, #aperitivosthyssen - a serie of concerts held on Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum - combines music and artworks from the collection of the museum. This new edition proposes a contemporary review of a theme very present in the classical painting: the Deadly Sins, represented by their universal icon: the apple.





Linked to each musical performance, 7 works have been selected that represent all the deadly sins from a modern aesthetic, from the expressionism of George Grosz or the futurism of Giacomo Balla, to the hyperrealism of Richard Estes or the symbolism of Balthus, among others.









