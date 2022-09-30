CONTRACORRIENTE - BRANDING

→
CONTRACORRIENTE
[ESP]
Cuando la marea está caudalosa, ir en contra de ella es parar, tirar el anzuelo y esperar, sentir el olor a sal, encontrarse en un bar, sentir el movimiento del mar, respirar y cuando todo está en calma, halar del cordel y pescar.
Entre atunes, merluzas, cuerdas, anzuelos, pargos, escamas y aletas, se celebra el oficio, se celebra la vida.
Partamos hacia la mar, soltemos las redes, tiremos los anzuelos, salgamos a pescar buenos momentos, las risas, el disfrute, una buena canción, la elegancia, a pescar el desorden.
Vamos contra la corriente y cuando el mar esté en calma, ¡Salgamos a pescar!
Contracorriente es un restaurante de pescados y bar. El lugar se caracteriza por una arquitectura moderna, acogedora y elegante que llevará al cliente a vivir una nueva experiencia con el pescado y los productos del mar.
Desde el primer momento el cliente entenderá que está llegando a un lugar impactante. Un lugar innovador, especializado y diferente: una vitrina con productos transformados (refrigerador) y cortes especiales, cocineros procesando los productos del mar detrás de esta vitrina, una cocina abierta, arquitectura moderna y decoración alusiva al océano (colores, texturas y elementos puntuales que evocan el mar) y coctelería de autor moderna en su bar.
Esa conexión con la primera mirada al producto y la cocina está acompañada con un ambiente dinámico y vivaz. Ante todo, Contracorriente está diseñado para descubrir una experiencia no conocida, en un ambiente que propicia esparcimiento y diversión con los amigos, la familia o la pareja. La música es omnipresente, en conjunto con la actividad del bar y de su coctelería transportan a los clientes a una dimensión de diversión en todo el espacio.
[ENG]
When the tide is strong, going against it is to stop, cast the hook and wait, smell the smell of salt, find yourself in a bar, feel the movement of the sea, breathe and when everything is calm, pull the line and fish.
Among tuna, hake, ropes, hooks, snappers, scales and fins, the trade its celebrated, celebrating life.
Let's go to the sea, drop the nets, throw the hooks, go fishing for good times, laughter, enjoyment, a good song, elegance, to fish for disorder.
We go against the current and when the sea is calm, let's go fishing!
Contracorriente is a fish restaurant and bar. The place as characterized by a modern, welcoming and elegant architecture that will lead the customer to live a new experience with fish and seafood.
From the first moment the client will understand that he it's coming to place. An innovative, specialized and different spot: a showcase with processed products (refrigerator) and special cuts, chef's processing seafood behind this showcase, an open kitchen, modern architecture, and decoration alluding to the ocean (colors, textures and specific elements that evoke the sea) and modern signature cocktails in its bar.
That connection with the first look at the product and the kitchen has for a dynamic atmosphere. Above all, Contracorriente its designed to discover an experience never seen before in an environment that promotes relaxation and fun with friends, family or partner. Music is omnipresent, together with the activity of the bar and its cocktail bar, transporting customers to a dimension of fun throughout the space.