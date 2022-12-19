Miguel Ángel Camprubí's profile
Christmas in Barcelona/Bon Nadal Barcelona
Bon Nadal Barcelona!
Together with the studios Arauna and 131 we have developed this fun and colorful campaign for Christmas in the city of Barcelona. The idea was to represent all the types of family we belong to, not just the blood family. As always Lobster helped us with their wonderful animations.
