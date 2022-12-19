Christmas in Barcelona/Bon Nadal Barcelona

Together with the studios Arauna and 131 we have developed this fun and colorful campaign for Christmas in the city of Barcelona. The idea was to represent all the types of family we belong to, not just the blood family. As always Lobster helped us with their wonderful animations.
Thanks for watching!
If you liked this project you can check my instagram or check my web :)
Join Behance
Sign up or Sign into view personalized recommendations, follow creatives, and more.
or
Join Behance
Sign up or Sign in to view personalized recommendations, follow creatives, and more.