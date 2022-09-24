Olympus Bank is created on the foundation set by banks operating in Northern Greece for over 20 years. Throughout their history, the idea was simple: local people and their businesses are best served by a local bank, with local interests at heart.
The new Olympus Bank will expand its services, while continuing to provide high quality banking experience and focusing on the ﬁnancial needs of the corporations and the individuals it serves. The Bank’s vision is to constantly explore brand-new paths and technologies in order to make the banking experience unique and easy-to-use.
Long story short, the new board members of the bank invited us to work with them to craft the dynamic transformation from a traditional looking, to a digital first bank. Beginning together in mid 2021, we sought to clarify the brand’s positioning through a sharp visual & verbal identity.
The Bank’s logo consists of three paths, shaping an angled peak while it’s fluorescent green color describe it’s fintech orientation. A library of icons, animations, typesets, develop a distinct brand expression. Big, fresh opportunities are on the way to the top.
Mighty.Simple
Τhis one is for the visionaries, the innovators, the forward-thinkers, the down-to-earthers, the never-stoppers, the big dreamers, the trailblazers, the extra-milers. Our strength is your asset. We have an ambitious vision for the banking of the future, today. And we are with you all the way, whichever path you might choose to reach the summit of your aspirations. We strive for simplicity. We innovate to make banking faster, smoother, and more efficient, for clients big and small. With confidence, we leverage the power of bespoke digital banking solutions to help you grow and achieve more. We rise together, and the view is mighty breathtaking.
Branding: AG Design Agency, Creative Direction: Alexandros Gavrilakis,
Art Direction: Sofia Pliakopanou, Copy: Kyriakos Spirou, 3D & Motion: Poppy Zafeiraki, Logo Anim: Senone
