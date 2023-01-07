Latin Recording Academy™
Transforming an Iconic Brand
The Latin Recording Academy is the most well-known, outstanding brand in Latin music. With its mission of promoting excellence in Latin music and culture, the Latin Recording Academy is one of the most prestigious cultural organizations in the world. We’re excited to share our work in collaboration with our friends at Nobox (www.nobox.com). Together we have taken this iconic brand to the next level. Check out the new look of The Latin Recording Academy.
AGENCY:
CLIENT:
In Partnership with: Nobox Agency
SERVICES:
Rebranding, Art Direction, Graphic Design
COPYRIGHT:
All trademarks, trade names, images, footage, or logos mentioned or used are the property of Latin Recording Academy®
Latin Recording Academy™
A clear brand architecture with a defined voice and tone for each division will help us create a consistent brand narrative through cross-division collaboration.
Build flexibility into the Latin Recording Academy™ brand architecture to achieve long-term growth Introduce specific audiences to the Latin Recording Academy™ family of brands to ensure relevance and eliminate confusion.
Build flexibility into the Latin Recording Academy™ brand architecture to achieve long-term growth Introduce specific audiences to the Latin Recording Academy™ family of brands to ensure relevance and eliminate confusion.
We elevate and protect the Latin GRAMMY® Award brand to ensure long-term brand value and preserve legacy using the gramophone logomark, which is a close representation of the actual GRAMMY Awards® statuette, emphasizes the importance
of the award as a symbol of excellence in music. This also creates the necessary separation from all other sub-brands, programs, and entities as part of the Latin Recording Academy™ while communicating that all are part of the same extent and amplifying brand equity across all properties associated with the Latin Recording Academy™.
of the award as a symbol of excellence in music. This also creates the necessary separation from all other sub-brands, programs, and entities as part of the Latin Recording Academy™ while communicating that all are part of the same extent and amplifying brand equity across all properties associated with the Latin Recording Academy™.
Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation®
The Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation furthers international awareness and appreciation of the significant contributions of Latin music and its makers to the world’s culture through college scholarships, grants, and educational programs.
The Latin Recording Academy™ is an international nonprofit dedicated to nurturing, celebrating, honoring, and elevating Latin music and its creators. Established as the global authority on Latin music, the membership-based organization composed of music professionals, produces the annual Latin GRAMMY Awards®, The Biggest Night in Latin Music®, which honors excellence in the recording arts and sciences, in addition to providing educational and outreach programs for the music community through its Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation®.
Latin GRAMMY® Award
The Award Rebranding
We elevate and protect the Latin GRAMMY® Award brand to ensure long-term brand value and preserve legacy using the gramophone logomark, which is a close representation of the actual GRAMMY Awards® statuette, emphasizes the importance
of the award as a symbol of excellence in music. This also creates the necessary separation from all other sub-brands, programs, and entities as part of the Latin Recording Academy™ while communicating that all are part of the same extent and amplifying brand equity across all properties associated with the Latin Recording Academy™.
of the award as a symbol of excellence in music. This also creates the necessary separation from all other sub-brands, programs, and entities as part of the Latin Recording Academy™ while communicating that all are part of the same extent and amplifying brand equity across all properties associated with the Latin Recording Academy™.
Latin GRAMMY®
The Award Rebranding
The main brand under the Latin Recording Academy™ is the Latin GRAMMY®. The Latin GRAMMY® is the master of its own group of sub-brands.
AGENCY:
CLIENT:
In Partnership with: Nobox Agency
SERVICES:
Rebranding, Art Direction, Graphic Design
COPYRIGHT:
All trademarks, trade names, images, footage, or logos mentioned or used are the property of Latin Recording Academy®